Saronic Appoints Two Senior Army Leaders

Saronic has appointed two accomplished U.S. Army leaders as Strategic Advisors to support the company’s continued growth and deepen its work with the Army:

• General James E. Rainey, U.S. Army (ret.), former Commanding General, United States Army Futures Command

• Brigadier General Samuel “Luke” Peterson, U.S. Army (ret.), former Program Executive Officer, Combat Support & Combat Service Support.

With decades of senior leadership experience in the U.S. Army, GEN Rainey and BG Peterson bring deep expertise in force modernization, requirements development, and large-scale acquisition programs to Saronic.

As strategic advisors, they will provide guidance on the company’s efforts to advance its autonomous maritime capabilities in alignment with the operational realities and mission challenges that define modern army requirements, ensuring these systems integrate seamlessly into military formations while meeting emerging mission requirements. Their extensive expertise will further support the continued expansion of Saronic’s relationship with the U.S. Army, helping identify opportunities to scale the delivery of advanced maritime systems in support of future operations.

“We are proud to welcome General Rainey and Brigadier General Peterson as Strategic Advisors to Saronic,” said Dino Mavrookas, Saronic Co-Founder and CEO. “Their decades of leadership across Army operations, modernization, and acquisition will inform how we develop and deliver capabilities that support the Army’s mission and evolving operational requirements. These appointments reflect our commitment to advancing maritime capabilities that enhance readiness, extend operational reach, and enable the U.S. Army and its allies to operate effectively in contested and complex maritime environments.”

General Rainey spent nearly 40 years leading ground combat operations, joint missions, and Army modernization efforts across a range of senior command roles. He most recently served as Commanding General of United States Army Futures Command, where he led the Army’s efforts to develop and field next-generation capabilities. He previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, and Training (G-3/5/7) at Headquarters, Department of the Army, and as Commanding General of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth.

Brigadier General Peterson spent nearly 35 years building expertise across defense acquisition and technology modernization at some of the Army’s most critical program offices. He most recently served as Program Executive Officer for Combat Support & Combat Service Support, one of the Army’s largest acquisition portfolios that included overall lifecycle responsibility for the Army Watercraft fleet. He previously led program transition efforts at the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office and served as the Deputy Director for Acquisition & Systems Management within the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics & Technology (ASA(ALT)) office in the Pentagon.

Since its founding, Saronic has worked closely with military operators and program stakeholders to ensure its systems reflect real operational requirements and support evolving mission needs. The addition of GEN Rainey and BG Peterson further strengthens the company’s ability to deliver autonomous maritime capability aligned with the Army and Joint Force, at speed and at scale. They join an advisory team that includes distinguished naval leaders and internationally recognized experts from across the maritime domain.



