Engine Maker Banks Ammonia Engine Orders for Chinese Gas Carriers

November 21, 2024

WinGD Single Cylinder Ammonia Test Engine. Image courtesy WinGD

WinGD won additional orders for its ammonia-fuelled X-DF-A engine design in the growing ammonia carrier market. The engines, to be built at Yuchai Marine Power Co, will be delivered for a total of seven 25,000 cu. m. and 41,000 cu. m. LPG/ammonia carriers ordered by Tianjin Southwest Shipping. The vessels will deploy 5- and 6-cylinder versions of the 52-bore X-DF-A engines and are scheduled to enter service from Q3 2026.

The orders will be built by Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding, a shipyard with strong experience in the construction of small- and medium-sized gas carriers.

WinGD has been developing its X-DF-A ammonia technology since 2019, and the concept has been granted approvals in principle from several classification societies. WinGD has secured close to 30 orders to date for ammonia-fuelled X-DF-A engines, with sizes ranging from 52- to 72-bore, for vessels including bulk carriers, gas carriers, container vessels and oil tankers.

