Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering FY Profit Rises

Related News

USNS Burlington (EPF 10) Christened

Austal celebrated the christening of Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) the future USNS Burlington (EPF 10) with a ceremony…

Cyprus Accuses Turkey of Blocking Drillship Again

Cyprus accused Turkey on Friday of threatening to use force against a drillship chartered by Italy's Eni, in a standoff over hydrocarbons rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

US Navy to Commission Littoral Combat Ship Omaha

The United States Navy will commission its newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS), the future USS Omaha (LCS 12), during a 10 a.m.

Policy Planning Lessons for Maritime Students

Students from the International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) in Malta are being introduced to key policy planning issues…

Israeli Navy Kills Palestinian after Boat Breaches Sailing Limit

A Palestinian from the Gaza Strip died on Sunday after the Israeli navy fired on the boat he and two others were sailing in…

SeaBird Exploration Bags Contract in West Africa

Cyprus-based provider of marine 2D and 3D seismic data and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry,…

Hydrographic Survey Vessel Converted for Autonomous Ops

ASV Global said it has converted a 26ft hydrographic survey launch to enable it to operate autonomously using the ASView control system…

Tanker Operator, Master Sentenced for Pollution

A tanker vessel operator and master were convicted this week for maintaining false and incomplete records relating to the discharge of oil and garbage from an oil…

Japan Suspects Another North Korea Sanctions Breach at Sea

Japan has discovered another North Korean tanker it suspects of transferring goods with a vessel in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions…

Hyundai Merchant Marine’s Expansion Plans: Drewry

Korean carrier Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM)’s expansion plans are incompatible with market stability. Will it settle for more limited ambitions?

Skuld Says Joint Marine Insurance Has Legal Black Hole

It is neither controversial nor new to say that co-assureds under a joint insurance policy cannot claim against each other in respect of a co-insured loss. It is…