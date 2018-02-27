Marine Link
Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering FY Profit Rises

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 27, 2018

Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Co reported FY net profit attributable to shareholders of 3 million dinars versus 1.9 million dinars a year ago.

 
The board proposes FY cash dividend of 50 fils per share with a bonus share of 10 percent of paid-up capital.
 
