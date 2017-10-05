Conrad Shipyard Awarded Contract by Power Engineering

Conrad Shipyard of Morgan City, Louisiana has been awarded a contract by Power Engineering Construction Company of Alameda, California to build several components for the Water Emergency Transportation Authority’s (WETA) San Francisco Ferry Expansion Project.

Construction will be completed at Conrad’s Orange, Texas shipyard. Johnny Conrad, Chairman, President and CEO made the announcement: “This new business is in addition to a barge that we currently have under construction for Power Engineering Construction and we appreciate their continued confidence. This project represents a key milestone in the build-out of WETA’s San Francisco Bay infrastructure, and we are proud to be a part of it. I want to thank our shipbuilding team for their uncompromising commitment to quality, craftsmanship, integrity and service, which makes new business like this possible,” he said.



Power Engineering Construction Company builds complex marine construction and civil engineering projects. The company has a wide portfolio of successful completions for Marine, Civil and Design/Build applications.



The Downtown San Francisco Ferry Terminal Expansion Project, now underway, will increase the terminal’s capacity to serve current and future passengers and will improve the amenities around the terminal. The two-year construction project includes building two new ferry gates and the reconstruction of another. Beautification and other amenities include the addition of weather canopies, a new plaza area, and extended promenades in keeping with the historic Ferry Building.