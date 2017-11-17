MPA Introduces Service Enhancements and Training

More than 4,600 ships flying the Singapore flag will benefit from service enhancements to be introduced from November 2017 by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Singapore-incorporated maritime companies will also receive assistance in the form of training on sustainability reporting. These initiatives were announced by Chief Executive of MPA, Mr Andrew Tan, at the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) Forum.

Themed "Innovation in Challenging Times", this year's SRS Forum focuses on how companies could leverage on innovative practices such as Blockchain and e-certification to improve work processes.

3 Mr Andrew Tan said, "IoT, digitalisation and new technologies such as blockchain and smart drones are changing the way we work. To stay ahead, the Singapore Registry of Ships needs to embrace these technologies to offer value-added services to its customer. As a responsible flag administration, we will continue to find new ways to promote clean, efficient and sustainable shipping."

Currently, MPA authorises Recognised Organisations (ROs) to issue electronic certificates (E-Certs) to Singapore-registered ships. By end of this year, in addition to E-Certs issued by ROs, MPA will also issue e-certificates directly to Singapore-registered ships.

Singapore will be among the first Flag Administrations in Asia to issue E-Certs. Before E-Certs, hard copies of over two dozen certificates such as Certificate of Registry, Safe Manning Certificate and Load Line Certificates among others, are kept on board ships to provide proof that the vessels are compliant with the various regulations or conventions applicable to them.

In addition, MPA has also expanded the Marinet to include two new online services namely application for ship registration and appointment of manager form as well as application for various documents1 issued by SRS. The expansion will provide timely issuance of certificate/declaration to the vessel.

Increasingly, new technologies such as aerial drones armed with cameras and ship inspecting robots are being used for ship surveys. Such methods of remote inspection are safer and can save time and cost for ship-owners as it eliminates the need for traditional method of survey such as erecting staging in the cargo tanks.

To encourage more maritime companies comply with the Singapore Stock Exchange’s (SGX) mandatory sustainability reporting2 requirements, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed at the forum.

The MOU seeks to provide Singapore-incorporated maritime companies listed on SGX with training on sustainability reporting, organise a CEO/CFO Roundtable of which the discussion will be compiled into a Maritime Sustainability/Integrated Reporting Guidelines and launch a MPA-sponsored award in the GCNS Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Award. About 43 maritime companies are expected to benefit from the training.

The MOU was signed by Andrew Tan and Mr Wilson Ang, Executive Director of GCNS.