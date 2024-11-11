Enhancing Vessel Security in Evolving Maritime Landscape

During the first half of the year, the threat landscape in the maritime environment has continued to evolve and surprise, compared to what was recorded in 2023.

Marlink’s Security Operations Center (SOC) has reported that monitoring up to 1,800 vessels, adding visibility into events from endpoint protection solutions (EDR), firewalls, and e-mail security, along with the context provided by intelligence capabilities, has allowed it to gain deeper insight into what actions to take to prevent attacks.

Malicious actors are evolving their attack patterns and launching fraudulent campaigns that bypass previously effective security controls, such as two-factor authentication, forcing the companies to react and raise the security level to ensure operations are safeguarded.

New insights reveal a surge in sophisticated cyber threats targeting vessel operations, pushing the boundaries of existing security measures and demanding a proactive approach to maritime cyber security.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) plans to introduce new cyber security rules soon, which will have an impact on maritime and offshore energy industries.

