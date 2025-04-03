Fincantieri Cuts Steel for First Unit of Italian Navy's New FREMM Frigates

Fincantieri has marked the start of construction on the first of two next-generation FREMM frigates of the EVOLUTION version, known as FREMM EVO, at its Riva Trigoso (Genoa) shipyard.

The contract for the construction of the two new FREMM EVO units was signed in July 2024 by Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a joint venture owned by Fincantieri (51%) and Leonardo (49%), and OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d'Armement).

It is part of the multi-year FREMM program aimed at the renewal of the Italian Navy's fleet through the construction of next-generation frigates. The first unit will be delivered in 2029, while the second in 2030.

The new FREMM EVO units will be at the cutting-edge of naval naval military craft, in terms of technology and performance, capitalizing on the important technological developments already undertaken as part of recent programs under the Defence Act, as well as the Mid Life Upgrade project for the Horizon-class destroyers.

The Italian Navy will be able to rely on two vessels, ensuring high operational performance, with cutting-edge systems and the latest anti-drone capabilities and the capacity for operational management of unmanned systems across three dimensions (above the surface, on the sea and below the surface).

More specifically, the main modernizations and technological upgrades will concern the Ship Management System Cyber-resilient, the air-conditioning and electrical distribution system, and the implementation of specific solutions aimed at improving the ship’s green footprint for the Platform System.

The Combat System will be upgraded with the modern Combat Management System SADOC 4 Cyber-resilient, radar sensors (specifically with fixed-face X-C dual-band radars) able to support defense against TBM threats, Electronic Warfare, Artillery and Missile Systems, the Sonar Suite, Communication System and tactical data links, capable of ensuring the highest and most effective level of interoperability.

Finally, the FREMM EVO frigates will be fitted with highly dependable equipment, relying on robust maintenance plans to ensure their readiness for action, with high levels of operational availability.