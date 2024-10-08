Eni Scales Up LNG Bunkering Activities through Avenir LNG Charter Deal

Eni has signed a charter agreement for the LNG bunker vessel Avenir Aspiration with Avenir LNG to support an expand in activities in LNG bunkering market.

The bunker vessel will supply LNG for cargo and passenger ships, which are increasingly being powered by LNG due to its lower environmental footprint compared to conventional fuels and its full compliance with the most recent standards in terms of emissions.

This agreement further expands Eni’s activities in the small-scale LNG bunkering market in the Mediterranean Sea, reinforcing the company’s commitment to higher sustainability goals and the decarbonization of the maritime sector by 2050.

Also, this agreement is in line with Eni’s strategy to market its growing LNG portfolio and promote more environmentally sustainable fuels for shipping and transport, contributing to the transition to low-carbon energy.

Leveraging Eni’s consolidated presence in the LNG sector and Enilive’s experience in fuel bunkering, the company aims to further decarbonize the maritime industry by incorporating LNG into its bunkering offering, alongside with bio-products like HVO.

The multi-year charter is scheduled to commence upon delivery of the vessel in the course of 2025.