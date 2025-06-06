Eni, YPF Sign Agreement On Argentina LNG Project

Italian energy group Eni and Argentina's YPF on Friday signed an agreement on the Argentina LNG (ARGLNG) project during a meeting in Rome between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Argentine President Javier Milei.

Eni will act as a strategic partner of YPF on the Argentina LNG project and make use of the know-how it has developed in its floating LNG projects in Congo and Mozambique, the Italian group said in a statement.

The Argentina LNG project is designed to develop the resources of the onshore Vaca Muerta field and serve international markets. The project will export up to 30 million tons per year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 2030, using a phased approach.





(Reuters/Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)