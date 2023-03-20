Enstructure Acquires Richardson Companies

U.S. marine terminal and logistics company Enstructure announced Monday that it has acquired Richardson Companies, a terminal and logistics company with primary operations in Port Houston and the Port of Mobile.

Richardson handles a diverse mix of breakbulk cargoes, including steel products, forest products, and project cargo. The company operates approximately one million square feet of industrial warehousing in Houston, Baytown, Freeport, and Mobile.

Following the acquisition, Enstructure will operate 20 terminals along the Gulf Coast, East Coast, and Inland River System with over 1,200 employees and over five million square feet of industrial warehouse capacity.

"We are excited to build upon Richardson's long-standing reputation as a premier breakbulk operator on the Gulf Coast. We welcome Richardson’s customers and employees to Enstructure and look forward to our partnership," said Matthew Satnick and Philippe De Montigny, Co-CEOs of Enstructure. "Richardson further expands our terminal network into high-growth Gulf Coast markets and broadens our ability to provide best-in-class service to our customers. We look forward to expanding Richardson's product and service offering while bolstering the company's existing customer relationships."

“We are excited to have Enstructure join the Port Houston general cargo terminal family,” said Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther. “Port Houston is recognized for its prominence in the breakbulk business. We’re looking forward to a successful partnership with Enstructure, as we had with Richardson, growing together, and continuing to provide stellar terminal and logistics services in Houston.”

“Gulf ports are some of the fastest-growing gateways in the U.S., and the Port of Mobile is no exception,” said Alabama Port Authority Director and CEO John Driscoll. “As one of the most diverse ports in the country with expansive general cargo facilities, we are thrilled to see Enstructure grow its operation at our terminals. We look forward to continuing to work with them at our facilities and help them serve their large base of customers through Alabama’s only deep-water seaport.”

"Enstructure's expertise in terminal operations and its growing market presence made the company a natural fit," said Kelly, Chance, and Mike Richardson, owners of Richardson. "Over 270 Richardson employees, including all operating personnel and management, will remain in place following the acquisition. We are confident that Enstructure's industry-leading service will ensure a seamless transition for Richardson's customers and employees. We are excited to partner with Enstructure to share best practices and invest in our systems and equipment to create long-term growth opportunities for our customers across the Gulf Coast."