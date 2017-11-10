CSA Honors Environmental Achievement Award Winners

The Chamber of Shipping of America (CSA) this week announced the 2017 Environmewntal Achievement Award Winners.

At a dinner ceremony in the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC on November 8, 2017, CSA awarded Certificates of Environmental Achievement to 1,810 ships owned by seventy-two companies with a total of 15,307 years of environmental excellence. The average number of years operating without incident for ships and vessels that received awards is 8.1 years. Two hundred and eighty-six of the vessels have logged sixteen or more years of environmental excellence.

RADM Linda Fagan, Deputy Commandant for Operations, Policy, and Capabilities, United States Coast Guard, participated in the award ceremony and congratulated the award recipients and the industry as a whole for their extraordinary performance. Congressman John Garamendi, Ranking Member of the Coast Guard and Marine Transportation Subcommittee, also addressed the attendees and expressed his congratulations to the participants on their exceptional environmental performance.

Kathy J. Metcalf, President of CSA said, “These awards celebrate the dedication to environmental excellence of our seafarers and the company personnel shore-side who operate our vessels to the highest standards. In today’s world, it seems our industry only gets front-page news when spills or other environmental problems occur. It is encouraging to see how many vessels go for years achieving environmental excellence. It should be clear to the American public that we in the maritime industry take our stewardship of the marine environment very seriously. Safe and environmentally responsible operations is a culture fully embraced by the maritime industry as a whole and as evidenced by the performances of the award recipients recognized tonight.”

The awards are open to all owners and operators of vessels that operate on oceans or inland waterways. The CSA Board encourages all operators and owners to take advantage of this opportunity to recognize their crew and shore-side operating personnel and encourages all operators and owners to consider participating in next year’s program. Participation guidance is found on CSA’s website www.knowships.org.

For those interested in membership in the Chamber of Shipping of America, contact Kathy Metcalf at kmetcalf@knowships.org.