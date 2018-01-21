Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping to Prevent Environmental Pollution

Environmental protection is one of the main criteria of sustainable development, says Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ACSC).

ACSC keeps in the center of constant attention the minimization of environmental impacts of sludges, waste oil , fuel, other liquid and solid wastes obtained during the operation of vessels and the functioning of onshore facilities, on water basins, ground and air.

Preventive measures within the framework of existing opportunities are taken against the damage of the environment in the course of operations.

According to the data of January-December of last year, 141333 tons of sewage and household wastewater, 4501,4 tons of oil polluted water on vessels, 90,474 tons of oiled rags, 54,111 tons of synthetic propylene rope residues, 0.92 tons of overdue chemical products that were formed both onshore and offshore facilities, were transferred on the basis of concluded contracts to the appropriate certified structures with experienced experts and technical resources for their subsequent removal from the territory.

Along with this, 126 pieces of unusable batteries, 594 pieces of unusable car tires, 75,811 tons of rubber waste, 213 pieces of fuel, 663 pieces of oil and 343 pieces of air filters, 1.083 tons of toner cartridge, 344.98 tons of ceramics, 64.99 tons of used containers from paints and paint waste , 485.24 tons of wood waste, 60 tons of medical waste, 169,702 tons of glass waste, 226,825 tons of cellulose, 223,618 tons of textile waste, 335,324 tons of polymer and plastic waste, 820,106 tons of food residues were transfered by designation.

During this period, from the surface of the Seaside National Park water area and the coastal activities of the Company, 0.19 tons of bilge water were collected and transferred to destination, as well as 38.48 tons of items of various sizes.