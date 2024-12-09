CMB.TECH Sells Three Suezmax Tankers

Belgian oil tanker company CMB.TECH has soled three Suezmax vessels to Bocimar International, a wholly owned subsidiary of CMB.

The Suezmax vessels include Selena (2007, 150,205 dwt) Cap Victor (2007, 158,853 dwt) and Cap Felix (2008, 158,765 dwt).

The sale will generate a capital gain of $70.9 million, and the vessels will be delivered to their new owner in December 2024, CMB.TECH said.

“The transaction enables the company to manage its portfolio of ships in line with its strategy of decarbonizing and optimizing its fleet. The company will use the net proceeds to fund the committed capital expenditure on its future proof newbuilt vessels or for initial advances on newbuilt vessels if future projects are confirmed,” CMB.TECH said.