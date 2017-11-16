Marine Link
73 Foss Maritime Vessels Earn Environmental Awards

November 16, 2017

The Edith Foss at work. (Photo: Foss)

With a combined 877 years without an incident, 73 Foss Maritime and subsidiary companies’ tugs and tank barges have been recognized by The Chamber of Shipping of America (CSA) for their environmental records.
 
CSA announced the 2017 Environmental Achievement Awards on Nov. 8, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
 
Foss and its sister companies have 39 vessels with 10 or more years without an environmental incident, with 11 of those vessels achieving 20+ years of environmental excellence. The Edith Foss is one of the Foss Maritime vessels that have been free of environmental mishaps for more than 20 years.
 
The awards are open to all owners and operators of vessels that operate on oceans or inland waterways.
 
"These awards celebrate the dedication to environmental excellence of our seafarers and the company personnel shore-side who operate our vessels to the highest standards,” said Kathy J. Metcalf, president of CSA, praising the award recipients for their commitment to serving as stewards of the environment.
