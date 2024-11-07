EPA Tier 3 Nod for Baudouin 6F21 Engine

Moteurs Baudouin has announced that its 6F21 engine has obtained the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Tier 3 Recreational Certification.

Introducing the Baudouin 6F21 Engine

The 6F21 is a state-of-the-art, EPA Tier 3-compliant engine designed for efficiency, power, and environmental responsibility. With its advanced engineering, this engine offers high fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and robust performance, making it ideal for recreational and light commercial

vessels. Designed with Baudouin's signature durability and reliability, the 6F21 ensures optimal performance even in demanding marine environments. This new certification marks Baudouin’s commitment to aligning with global standards for clean marine technology while maintaining the power and reliability that operators expect.

Moteurs Baudouin offers genuine marine engines and spare parts across more than 100 countries, supported by a robust network of over 300 service points worldwide.



