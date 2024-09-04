ePropulsion Launches Commercial Marine Business Unit

Marine electric propulsion systems and services company ePropulsion announced it has established a new commercial marine business unit.

Established in 2012 at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, ePropulsion has gone on to expand into the commercial marine sector, offering both electric and hybrid system integration solutions for applications ranging from 50 kW to 1000 kW.

The company's new ePropulsion Commercial unit has its own project management and delivery team and is able to provide system integration solutions that combine different components for a unified, efficient operation. These include ePropulsion’s in-house developed electric propulsion and electronic control systems, Energy Storage System (ESS), DC Bus technology, Power and Energy Management System (PEMS), charging solutions, automation and intelligent technology.

To date, ePropulsion has completed more than 20 projects for its commercial marine clients, with another 20 currently in progress. In 2023 alone, ePropulsion delivered 10 commercial marine projects worldwide, including passenger ferries, luxury power catamarans and work boats to patrol boats and bulk cargo ships.

“Establishing a business unit dedicated to developing our commercial offerings was obviously the next evolution of our brand,” said Danny Tao, Co-Founder and CEO of ePropulsion. “Our technology has always been designed with safety, durability, efficiency and scalability in mind, allowing us to reach customers regardless of their needs or mission. We look forward to the projects on the horizon and our growth in this vital segment.”