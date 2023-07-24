EPS and China Power Sign New Fuels Agreement

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping and China Power International Development Limited have signed a Framework Cooperation Agreement (FCA) to collaborate on the production of green energy and renewable fuel solutions.

The companies will cooperate to advance the development and adoption of energy solutions for the maritime industry, including green ammonia and green methanol.

Representing EPS at the signing was Commercial Director Tay Gak Yong, who stated: “By leveraging our combined expertise, we aim to unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and deliver tangible solutions that address the pressing global challenges of maritime decarbonisation and sustainability. EPS looks forward to working with China Power to develop mutually synergistic solutions that will ultimately benefit the entire maritime industry.”

EPS operates a fleet of 21 million dwt across three core segments of container ship, dry bulk and tanker vessels.