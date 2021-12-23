Marine Link
Equinor Extends Charter for Eidesvik Offshore PSV

December 23, 2021

Viking Queen - Image credit:Paul Misje/MarineTraffic

Oil and gas company Equinor has declared options to extend the contract for Eidesvik Offshore's supply vessel Viking Queen.

The contract extension runs from the end of January 2022 in direct continuation of the current contract.

The extension means the 2008-built, LNG-powered platform supply vessel will stay busy with Equinor until the end of May 2022, with options for further extensions.

Eidesvik Offshore, based in Bømlo, Norway, did not share the financial details of the contract.

