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Friday, May 22, 2026

Equinor Extends PSV Contract with Eidesvik Offshore

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 20, 2026

Viking Avant PSV (Credit: Eidesvik Offshore)

Viking Avant PSV (Credit: Eidesvik Offshore)

Equinor has exercised remaining options to extend the contract for the platform supply vessel (PSV) Viking Avant from Norwegian vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore.

The extension runs in direct continuation of the current contract and extends the firm charter period through the end of 2026.

Viking Avant PSV was built in 2004, and has a deadweight capacity of 5,784 tonnes and a deck area of 1,010 square meters.

The vessel is 92.17 meters long with a beam of 20.4 meters.

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