Thursday, March 31, 2022
Equinor Hires Eidesvik PSV Viking Prince

March 30, 2022

Viking Prince (Photo: Eidesvik)

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Eidesvik Offshore said Wednesday it has been awarded a contract for its 2012-built platform supply vessel (PSV) Viking Prince.

The deal with Norwegian energy company Equinor is for a firm six-month period, plus options for further extensions. The contract will commence in April or May of this year.

The liquified natural gas (LNG)-fueled Viking Prince was upgraded to battery hybrid system and a shore power system in January 2022.

Gitte Gard Talmo, president and CEO of Eidesvik, said, “Equinor and Eidesvik have had a close collaboration for a number of years. Both companies have a clear desire and willingness to contribute to the development of cleaner and more environmentally friendly shipping, and we look forward to continuing to build on our long term relationship.”

