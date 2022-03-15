Equinor, Shell Extend Offshore Vessel Charters with DOF

Offshore vessel owner DOF said Tuesday it had won vessel charter extensions with Norway's Equinor and Shell in the UK.

Equinor has exercised options to extend the firm periods of the contracts for 2008-built Skandi Mongstad PSV for three years, and 2010-built Skandi Vega AHTS vessel for two years.

Both vessels have worked continuously with Equinor since delivery from the yard in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

Also, Shell UK Ltd has exercised an option to extend the contract for the platform supply vessel Skandi Kvitsøy for one year firm, from end March 2022.

Furthermore, DOF's subsidiary DOF Rederi has sold Skandi Rona, a platform supply vessel built in 2002, with delivery in April. DOF did not share the financial details.