Equinor's Platform Supply Vessel Set to Operate on Gasum’s bio-LNG

Gasum and Equinor have launched a series of liquefied biomethane (bio-LNG) bunkering operations in Norway's Port of Dusavik, with bio-LNG being bunkered to Equinor’s chartered platform supply vessel Island Crusader.

The first bio-LNG delivery was successfully carried out mid-July. Gasum will continue to supply Island Crusader with two to three truckloads of bio-LNG approximately every other week. Each truckload contains about 22 tons of bio-LNG.

Both Gasum and Equinor are committed to ambitious sustainability goals to enable a cleaner energy future. Equinor’s goal is to become a net-zero emissions energy company by 2050 and the bio-LNG deliveries to Island Crusader is one step on the journey towards achieving this goal.

Biogas is a fully renewable and environmentally friendly fuel with life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions that are, on average, 90% lower when compared with fossil fuel use.

It can be used in all the same applications as natural gas, including as a road and maritime transport fuel and as energy for industry.

The Island Crusader also features battery hybrid technology, which further improves its environmental performance.

Biogas production is part of the circular economy, as biogas is produced from waste feedstocks such as biowaste, sewage sludge, manure and other industrial and agricultural side streams. The organic matter generated as a by-product of biogas production is high in nutrient content. These nutrients can be further recycled for use in industry and agriculture.

Gasum’s goal is to offer 7 TWh of renewable gas to its customers yearly by 2027, including biomethane and e-methane.