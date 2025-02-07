Marine Link
Friday, February 7, 2025
Erma First Joins Green Marine Certification Program

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 7, 2025

(Credit: Green Marine/Erma First)

Erma First Group has become a member of Green Marine, an environmental certification program for the North American maritime industry. 

The move is said to be essential to the company’s strategic expansion and reinforces its commitment to environmental responsibility in global markets.

Through the partnership, Erma First has gained access to an extensive network of maritime stakeholders, including service, product, and technology providers, engineering and environmental consulting firms, as well as ship managers, classification societies and others.

“Our participation in Green Marine is fully aligned with Erma First's mission to drive sustainable innovation in the maritime industry. Through this collaboration, we aim to promote advanced environmental solutions, such as the complete decarbonization portfolio," said Nikos Drimalas, Sales Director of Erma First.

