Ertuğrul Gazi FSRU Delivered to Turkey's BOTAS

The Ertuğrul Gazi Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) for was delivered recently from South Korea to Turkey's BOTAŞ Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS), the classification society ABS has informed.

Built by Hyundai Heavy Industries in accordance with the ABS Guide for Building and Classing LNG Regasification Vessels, the 295-meter-long Ertuğrul Gazi, which has a capacity for 170,000 m3 of LNG, is now undergoing final regasification trials on site before starting operations, ABS said.

With a daily gasification capacity of 28 million cubic meters (990 million standard cubic feet) per day, the new FSRU ranks among the vessels with the highest send-out capacity in the world. Classed as a ship it is designed with the capability to trade internationally as required, ABS added.

"As the world’s leading provider of classification services in the LNG sector we are proud to support this important project for Turkey,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Vice President, Europe Business Development.