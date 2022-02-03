ESAB Launches Robust Feed AVS Voltage-sensing Wire Feeder

ESAB Welding & Cutting Products has launched the Robust Feed AVS voltage-sensing feeder, which eliminates the need for a power supply/control cable between the power source and the feeder. The design simplifies cable management in portable applications, eliminating a cable that could potentially get damaged. Voltage-sensing feeder technology also enables the feeder to work with either constant current (CC) or constant voltage (CV) power sources for greater flexibility.

Robust Feed improves durability, ergonomics and performance in harsh industrial applications such as the ship, boat, civil construction, offshore, railcar and heavy maintenance industries.

“Robust Feed AVS is the only feeder on the market that is truly weatherproof. You can leave this feeder in the rain or drag it through the dirt and it will continue to perform reliably,” Arne Lagerkvist, Global Product Manager, Heavy Industry Welding Equipment, ESAB. “Regardless of power source brand, using a Robust Feed AVS when you want a voltage-sensing style feeder improves uptime and productivity.”

Robust Feed, which has an IP44 protection rating, features a completely-sealed wire feed compartment that protects the wire and internal components from water splashes in all directions. The seal also keeps out dirt, grinding dust and other particles than can damage feeder components or degrade the wire and contaminate the weld pool. The controls, as well as the power and gas cable connections, are also protected inside the housing. On the outside, the feeder uses a double-wall design that has special zones to provide abrasion and impact resistance, while a reliable strain relief removes cable stress.

“Storage slots for contact tips, wire inlet guides and drive rolls inside the Robust Feed AVS case ensure that operators always have consumables handy, eliminating a common source of downtime,” adds Lagerkvist.

When carried by the middle handle, Robust Feed rests comfortably against the side of the operator’s body when walking longer distances. The Robust Feed has three crane certified handles and two additional lifting points for best-in-class portability and maneuverability. Its front and rear handles make it easy to carry up a ladder, maneuver through confined spaces or pass the unit from one person to another. For greater mobility, the Robust Feed AVS has an optional wheel kit that mounts on either the bottom or side of the feeder. To keep digital meters oriented for easy viewing (e.g., horizontally), the control panel can be rotated 90 degrees with the removal of two screws.

With Robust Feed, operators use a single control knob and digital meter on the front panel to adjust wire feed speed at the feeder (but must set voltage at the power source). The Robust Feed AVS has two internal LEDs to illuminate the feeder in dark conditions, 2T (standard) or 4T (trigger lock) control, gas purge, wire jog, CC/CV mode switch and an optional internal gas flow meter protected by the rugged case.

The Robust Feed AVS accepts 8- and 12-in. diameter wire spools, measures 23.4 x 9.8 x 16.9 in. and weighs 40.5 lbs. It feeds solid wires as large as 5/64 in., cored wires up to 3/32 in. and has a wire feed speed range of 32 to 984 inches per minute. It has a duty cycle rating of 100% at 350 amps, the best in its class Where other portable feeders only have 2-wheel drive, the Robust Feed AVS uses a 4-wheel drive mechanism and encoder-controlled feeding.

“Our design provides more positive wire engagement and smoother feeding performance than other systems,” says Lagerkvist.