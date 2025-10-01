ESAB's New Rogue EMP 210 PRO Compact Multiprocess Welder Hits Market

Fabrication technology specialist ESAB has announced that its new Rogue EMP 210 PRO, a compact, multiprocessor welding power source, is now in stock and available through standard distribution and online sales channels.

The Rogue EMP 210 makes it easier to weld with optimized arc settings because it features an advanced digital interface and offers functions such as Synergic Control and Arc Dynamics, making it ideal for users in the light fabrication and light construction industries, auto repair and restoration, metal art, maintenance and farm/agriculture industries, according to the company.

With Synergic Control, sometimes called ‘one knob control’, welders set the wire type, wire diameter and shielding gas mix. The machine will then automatically set and maintain optimized welding parameters throughout the range of material thicknesses, eliminating the guesswork associated with traditional controls.

“The Rogue showcases ESAB’s ability to transfer the features and benefits of our heavier industrial machines into light industrial welders that meet the diverse needs of welding professionals and first-time welders. The industrial technologies found inside Rogue make it easier to improve weld quality and productivity,” said Vinicius Nunes, Product Marketing Director, ESAB.





Rogue EMP 210





The multiprocess Rogue EMP 210 provides a top MIG output of 210A, a Stick output of 180A and a TIG output of 210A, all at 30% duty cycle. The Rogue EMP 210 weighs 37.3 lbs. and connects to 120-230V power and works well with generators (6 kW for 120V operation and 10 kW for 230V operation).

MIG controls include setting timers for spot welding and stitch welding and gas pre- and post-flow. Stick controls include optimizing arc characteristics by electrode type, an adjustable Hot Start function to help establish the arc and Arc Force control so operators can hold a shorter arc length without the electrode sticking, which is beneficial when welding in narrow gaps, in corners and out-of-position.