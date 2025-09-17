ESL Joins World Shipping Council’s Cargo Safety Program to Prevent Ship Fires

Committed to minimizing such risks and creating a safe and seamless shipping experience for its customers, Emirates Shipping Line (ESL) has joined the World Shipping Council’s (WSC) recently launched Cargo Safety Program.

The occurrence of ship fires continues on an upward trend, calling for collective action across the maritime shipping industry, to safeguard crews, cargo, vessels, and the marine ecosystem.

Combining AI-powered screening technology and standardized inspection methodologies, the program will help carriers with the identification of misdeclared or undeclared high-risk goods before they are loaded, while creating a vital feedback loop which will provide valuable insights into dealing with real-world cases.