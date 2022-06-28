Sweden-based [email protected] Shipping has ordered six energy-efficient hybrid-electric 5,350 dwt vessels from Chowgule and Company Private Limited shipyard in India.

Total investment value of the six ships is approximately 70 million euros, according to [email protected], part of ESL Shipping. The order includes options for several additional ships.

These new 1A ice class vessels are due for delivery starting from the third quarter of 2023.

The design work of the ships and comprehensive model tests have been carried out together with the Dutch SMB Naval Architects.

The greenhouse gas emissions, including CO2, per cargo unit transported will decrease by almost 50% compared to the existing ships, making the vessels the most efficient in the world in their class. The vessels’ battery packs, shore-side electricity solution and electric hybrid use enable completely emission-free and noise-free port calls. Ships can also arrive and leave the port with electric power only.

"We are very pleased to be able to invest in new, energy-efficient vessels. Together with the shipbuilder Chowgule and [email protected] Shipping, we will make shipping even more environmentally friendly,” said Mikki Koskinen, chairman of the board at [email protected] Shipping.

“With this order we are able to offer our customers more environmentally friendly transports and respond to the growing demand. This order will also secure us eco-friendly and modern capacity in the coming years”, said Frida Rowland, business unit director at [email protected] Shipping.

DWT: 5,350

Length 90 meters

Breadth: 16 meters

Draft: 6 meters

Ice class: 1A

(Image: [email protected] Shipping)