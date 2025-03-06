EST-Floattech contributes to Rhenus fleet expansion with battery system

EST-Floattech was contracted by Electric Marine Support (EMS), a Dutch system integrator, to participate in projects for Rhenus and its fleet enhancement initiative. Rhenus PartnerShip, the shipping branch of the company, invested in sustainable inland waterway transportation with three new inland shipping combo vessels, Mannheim I+II, Wörth I+II and Ludwigshafen.

Mannheim I+II and Wörth I+II will sail with a hybrid propulsion systems: one diesel-electric vessel and one fuel-cell system inland waterway vessel. Each will be equipped with six "strings" of High Energy batteries from EST-Floattech’s Octopus Series. Mannheim I+II is already commissioned and sailing.

Mannheim sails with a hydrogen-electric propulsion system that integrates a hydrogen-based fuel cell with the Octopus Series battery solution and generators. The propellor shaft of the vessel is driven by an electric motor, and the vessels will have 70% less exhaust compared to similar vessels with conventional propulsion.

Wörth will be equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system, comprising EST-Floattech batteries and low-emission Stage V engines. This ship possesses the flexibility to be converted to operate on fuel cells and it can be operated by remote control.

Ludwigshafen was added to the series during the construction of the first two ships. A battery system consisting of 84 Octopus Series modules with a capacity of 840kWh will be installed in combination with a fuel cell to transport containers between Basel and Rotterdam.

According to Rhenus, the project embraces the full spectrum of technological advancements available in the field of inland navigation. The push-barge convoys, which are optimized for shallow waters, can still navigate the Rhine river with a draught of 1.2m. These two coupling units will serve as the low-emission flagships of the Rhenus fleet. The construction process is taking place at Den Breejen Shipyard in the Netherlands.

Three new inland shipping combination vessels will add to Rhenus PartnerShip's fleet. Credit: EST-Floattech




