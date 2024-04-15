EST-Floattech Delivers Battery Systems for Electric Workboat

EST-Floattech will be providing the battery system for the purpose-built electric-landing utility vessel (E-LUV) to be built at Coastal Workboats’ new yard Stornoway. The company will also provide the shore-based power supply system.

The collaboration with Coastal Workboats Scotland is realized due to Coastal Workboats receiving a £6 million (€7 million) grant to demonstrate the UK's first commercial electric workboat and charging station from the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition.

The BV-classed E-LUV is set to be the UK's first commercial electric workboat. The ro-ro and dry cargo transportation ferry will be equipped with a 2,400kWh EST-Floattech Octopus High Energy battery system. The system will be placed as two independent battery systems on board, power a range of equipment and be used for fully electric sailing.

Starting for demonstration purposes in the Shetland Isles in a short trial, the E-LUV will be operating between West Burrafirth and Papa Stour. The route takes about 45 minutes, twice per day and five days per week.

EST-Floattech will supply 1,200kWh of the Octopus High Energy battery system to be placed in a 20-foot container that will support the charging of Coastal Workboats’ E-LUV vessel. It is also possible to place the containerized energy storage solution on board as a range extender. EST-Floattech will be collaborating with MJR Power & Automation for the system integration and the entire system will be placed inside the container by Renew Marine.

Coastal Workboats’ Chief Engineering Manager Luke Parnell said: “Our attraction to the Octopus Series quite simply comes down to safety. EST-Floattech have produced a class-approved product that brings to market a level of safety unseen previously. In particular, the passive nature of the heat dissipation system represents a marked step forward in safety, particularly for an application in the marine environment. Given our primary concern is safety above all, the Octopus was the perfect choice for us.”



