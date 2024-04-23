EST-Floattech to Supply Battery System for Electric Pusherboat

EST-Floattech has been selected by KOTUG International to provide its containerized energy storage solution with Octopus Series energy modules for the E-Pusher 1 (Type M), the world’s first fully electric pusherboat operated by Cargill.

The vessel was built by Padmos, and EST-Floattech worked with the yard, Sea and Shore, and Gebhard Electro to realize the system. The container is ESTRIN-Certified and has a capacity of 2MWh. It was designed and constructed in a little over half a year at the company’s new production facilities.

The E-Pusher 1 transports cocoa beans for Cargill from the Port of Amsterdam to Zaandam, and the container provides enough energy for the E-Pusher to make about three trips from Zaandam to Amsterdam and back. When at the Cargill facilities in Zaandam, the Octopus Series Container will be charged three times per week with green energy.



