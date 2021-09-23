Esvagt's New SOV to Work at Offshore Wind Farm in UK

Danish offshore vessel operator Esvagt, which earlier this week took delivery of a newbuild service operation vessel from Havyard Leirvik, plans to deploy the vessel at an offshore wind farm in the UK.

The company said Thursday that the vessel, its third SOV offshore service vessel delivered to it by Havyard in nine months. The vessel completes the order for three SOVs ordered to service Vestas in several offshore wind farms.

The new vessel is a sister vessel to ‘Esvagt Alba’, working in the Moray East wind farm in the UK, and ‘Esvagt Schelde’, servicing Vestas in Borssele 3-4 and Northwester 2 wind farms in Dutch and Belgian waters, respectively.

The new SOV will have its first day at work at RWE's Triton Knoll offshore wind farm from the start of October. RWE last week said it had installed the last of the Vestas 9.5 megawatts (MW) turbines at Tritton Knoll.

The project is on track to complete turbine commissioning in 2021 and achieve final project completion in 2022. Each of the 90 Vestas wind turbines can power a typical home in the UK for 29 hours with just one rotation.