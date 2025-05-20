EU Boots Renewable Hydrogen Development

The European Commission has announced the selection of 15 renewable hydrogen production projects for public funding, including three related to providing fuel for ships.

The projects, located across five countries, are expected to produce nearly 2.2 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen over 10 years, avoiding more than 15 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions. The hydrogen will be produced in sectors such as transportation, the chemical industry or the production of methanol and ammonia.

They will receive a total of €992 million ($1.1 billion) in EU funding, from the Innovation Fund sourced from the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS).

For the first time, the auction provided a dedicated budget for hydrogen producers with off-takers in the maritime sector. This has resulted in the selection of three bids receiving €96.7 million in grants. These projects will require between €0.45 and €1.88 per kilogram, and will be co-ordinated by Norwegian Hydrogen AS, Gen2 Energy AS (Norway) and Green H AS (Norway).

Innovation Norway has also decided to support Norwegian Hydrogen AS’s Rjukan project with NOK 50 million in grants and a green growth loan of NOK 50 million. When the facility is completed at the end of 2027, it will have an electrolysis capacity of 25MW.

Each subsidy from the EU for the 15 projects ranges from €8 million and €246 million over a period up to 10 years.

Of the selected projects, 12 are committed to producing renewable hydrogen with fixed premium support between €0.20 and €0.60 per kilogram.

The selected projects will now be invited to prepare their grant agreement with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA). Agreements are expected to be signed by September/October 2025.

Signed projects are required to reach financial close within a maximum of two and a half years after signature and to start producing renewable hydrogen within a period of five years.



