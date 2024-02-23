EU Clears CMA CGM's Acquisition of Bollore Logistics, Subject to Conditions
The EU Commission on Friday said it had cleared the acquisition of the logistics operations of conglomerate Bollore by shipping group CMA CGM, subject to a number of conditions proposed by the companies.
The commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27-nation European Union, said that the acquisition had been approved after its investigation found a number of concerns.
To address them, the parties agreed to divest all of Bolloré Logistics' activities in Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Martin and French Guiana, as well as a number of assets in metropolitan France linked to these activities.
(Reuters - Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, editing by Bart Meijer)