EU Clears CMA CGM's Acquisition of Bollore Logistics, Subject to Conditions

February 23, 2024

© JHVEPhoto / Adobe Stock

The EU Commission on Friday said it had cleared the acquisition of the logistics operations of conglomerate Bollore by shipping group CMA CGM, subject to a number of conditions proposed by the companies.

The commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27-nation European Union, said that the acquisition had been approved after its investigation found a number of concerns.

To address them, the parties agreed to divest all of Bolloré Logistics' activities in Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Martin and French Guiana, as well as a number of assets in metropolitan France linked to these activities.


(Reuters - Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, editing by Bart Meijer)

