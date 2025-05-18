EU Ministers Sign Non-Protectionist Maritime Strategy Declaration

EU ministers signed the Szczecin Declaration on the EU maritime industrial strategy during the 11th International Maritime Congress in Poland last week.

European Shipowners have welcomed the move, saying that at a time of rising protectionism across the world, the Declaration sends a strong signal that Europe does not need protectionist measures, but investments to bridge the innovation gap and to make the maritime industrial cluster more competitive.

European shipowners strongly support the Declaration’s recognition of the strategic role of European shipping for the continent’s energy, food and supply chain security.

The Declaration highlights the need to safeguard the international competitiveness of European shipping through a level playing field and a fit-for-purpose regulatory and taxation framework. It also underlines the importance of international conventions such as those agreed in ILO and IMO.

Member States call for regulatory action on fuel supply, recognizing that decarbonization depends on the contribution of fuel producers and suppliers. European Shipowners consider the introduction of a binding mandate on suppliers to produce and make available the fuels necessary for the energy transition of shipping to be important.

In addition, the Declaration suggests concrete measures to de-risk investment in clean fuels in Europe under the upcoming Sustainable Transport Investment Plan (STIP). European Shipowners firmly support the use of the EU and national ETS revenues for bridging the enormous price gap with clean fuels.

Access to public and private finance is also highlighted as crucial to deliver on the green transition. The Member States also recognize the adverse effect of the stringent Basel rules (prudential requirements) on ship finance and SME companies, which are the backbone of European shipping.

“The Szczecin Declaration puts the competitiveness of European shipping at the center of the European maritime industrial strategy. The Declaration sends a strong signal against protectionist measures and supports investments to make our maritime industrial cluster stronger and more competitive internationally,” says Sotiris Raptis, Secretary General of the European Shipowners | ECSA.

“We welcome the support for key priorities for the European Shipowners such as the need to de-risk investments in clean fuels and technology and to maintain a fit-for-purpose regulatory and taxation framework. We look forward to working closely with the Commission and the other stakeholders in the coming months.”



