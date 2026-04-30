FMC Chairman Laura DiBella Releases Statement on IMO Net Zero Framework

Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) Chairman Laura DiBella’s participation as part of the U.S. Delegation to the 84th session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Environmental Protection Committee (MEPC) helped reinforce constructive U.S. engagement to resolve the impasse over the IMO’s proposed Net Zero Framework (NZF).

Chairman DiBella ensured full FMC attention on the serious economic harm that would be caused by the NZF, and fostered discussion of alternative options to resolve the current impasse. During the week, the U.S. Delegation, including Chairman DiBella, met with over 20 delegations to encourage member states to explore all available options to achieve broad consensus. Chairman DiBella underscored the need for the full IMO membership to consider viable alternatives submitted by several other countries that would ensure industry stability while preventing harm to U.S. consumers.

The NZF, championed by the European Union as a global version of its deeply unpopular regional Emissions Trading Scheme, would force American consumers to pay a carbon tax for shipments transiting international waters. At the last IMO negotiation in October 2025, a major coalition of countries representing more than half of the world’s commercial fleet expressed uncertainty about the NZF’s implementation. As envisioned, ships out of compliance with the NZF’s strict fuel standards, which would have impacted 97% of the global fleet, would be liable to pay the tax, and these charges would then be passed along to consumers.

After a series of bilateral discussions, Chairman DiBella concluded that although NZF proponents may believe they have engaged in meaningful negotiations with all parties in the IMO, in reality the insistence of a minority bloc had previously overwhelmed the silent majority, until this week at the MEPC, when that silent majority finally found its voice.

The U.S. will explore all potential remedial options to protect American consumers from a disputed and unneeded global carbon tax. Chairman DiBella will ensure that the FMC’s role and statutory authorities remain at the forefront of the discussion, to include the Commission’s ability to monitor flag states that establish or follow laws or regulations that result in unfavorable shipping conditions in U.S. foreign trade.