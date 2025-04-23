EU Requires Insurance Details from Passing Ships

The European Commission has adopted a new measure to enhance maritime safety and environmental protection around the EU’s coasts via an amendment to the Vessel Monitoring Directive (2022/59/EC).

It now requires all vessels, including those merely passing through EU waters without entering an EU port, to provide insurance information.

By requiring that all vessels operating in the vicinity are properly insured, the EU’s ability to monitor and, if necessary, investigate maritime activities is strengthened, says the European Commission.

Director-General for Mobility and Transport, Magda Kopczyńska, stated: "This is a targeted measure with potentially great impact, enhancing the preparedness of the EU’s coastal states. It reflects the EU's dedication to safer, more secure and environmentally responsible maritime operations, aligning its regulations with international standards and tackling the challenges associated with hazardous cargo and geopolitical tensions."

Following this legislative change, the European Commission and Member States have submitted a proposal to the IMO seeking a minor amendment to several existing Mandatory Ship Reporting Systems (MRS) in and around the European coastal States.



