EUNAVFOR Atalanta Takes Control of Pirate Dhow

The Iranian-flagged dhow used as a mother ship in the piracy incident involving the Merchant Tanker Hellas Aphrodite has been captured by EUNAVFOR Operation Atalanta.

The dhow, abandoned by the alleged pirates on the North-Western coast of Somalia, was closely tracked and monitored by the Operation’s flagship, ESPS Victoria, and an Indian Navy warship.

EUNAVFOR Atalanta has now checked the vessel, and a medical team has checked the crewmembers, who are in good condition, safe and now free.

Atalanta continues working with the federal government of Somalia and Puntland federal government to locate and apprehend the alleged pirates.

The operation has involved the Atalanta flagship, ESPS Victoria, with a helicopter, UAV, and Special Operations Unit, the Atalanta Maritime Patrol & Reconnaissance Aircraft VIGMA D4, together with the Indian Navy warship, the Japanese Maritime Patrol & Reconnaissance Aircraft P3C from the Combined Maritime Forces, the Seychellois Air Force, and appropriate Somali authorities.

Operation Atalanta strongly recommends merchant and other vulnerable vessels register in the MSCIO's Voluntary Registration Scheme (VRS) to provide the most effective monitoring and response by Atalanta forces and their partners in countering maritime security threats in the Western Indian Ocean.



