US Representative Salud Carbajal Recognized by International Propeller Club

This week, U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal (D-CA-24) was recognized by the International Propeller Club and received the Frank Courtenay “Salute to Congress” Award for championing legislation to support the American maritime industry. The Salute to Congress Award recognizes members of the U.S. Congress for their leadership and support of the American maritime industry.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from the International Propeller Club, an organization that understands the importance of investing in our maritime industry,” said Rep. Carbajal. “Throughout my time in Congress, I have been committed to protecting the Jones Act, revitalizing the U.S.-flagged fleet, and ensuring that our ports remain competitive. Moving forward, I am committed to bolstering the Jones Act, the Maritime Security Program, and cargo preference laws to revitalize the American maritime industry.”

Carbajal served as Chairman of the House Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee in the 117th Congress and has served as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee in the 118th and 119th Congresses.

In 2020, Carbajal’s Small Passenger Vessel Safety Act was signed into law at the end of the 116th Congress as part of the Elijah E. Cummings Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2020. This bill closes loopholes to improve safety in small passenger vessels.

As Chairman of the Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee, Carbajal’s Small Passenger Vessel Liability Fairness Act was signed into law in 2022. The bill updates antiquated liability laws so that victims and their families receive fair compensation in the wake of maritime accidents onboard small vessels.

In addition, as Chairman of the House Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee, Rep. Salud Carbajal helped lead congressional efforts to address supply chain disruptions and strengthen oversight of the shipping industry to reduce everyday costs for all Americans. In 2022, Carbajal joined President Joe Biden at the White House for the signing of the bipartisan Ocean Shipping Reform Act into law.

Since FY22, Carbajal has led the bipartisan appropriations letter requesting robust funding for the Small Shipyard Grant Program. The program is designed to support small shipyard projects that make capital and related improvements; or provide training for workers in shipbuilding, ship repair, and associated industries.