Euronav CEO Hugo De Stoop Steps Down

Belgian tanker operator Euronav announced Tuesday that its CEO Hugo De Stoop is stepping down after nearly two decades with the company, including four years as CEO.

Euronav said its CFO Lieve Logghe will serve as interim CEO as the company searches for a new CEO. Lieve, who joined the group in 2020, will also continue in her role as CFO.

De Stoop will remain available to Euronav as a senior advisor until his permanent successor is appointed, the company said.

De Stoop joined Euronav in September 2004 and was appointed deputy CFO and head of investor relations and was nominated CFO as of January 2008. In May 2019, he assumed the position of CEO.

De Stoop said, “I am grateful to have spent close to 20 years helping to build a great company and supporting talented people in doing so. With a new supervisory board and strong representation from the two core shareholders, now is an appropriate time for Euronav to open a new chapter in its development.”