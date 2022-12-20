Euronav Inks MOU with Panama Maritime Authority

Euronav Ship Management (Hellas) Ltd. and the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the aim to open up opportunities for Panamanian seafarers on board Euronav vessels.

The MOU signed on December 5, 2022 has two main objectives. Firstly, to promote an integral cooperation framework aimed at increasing job opportunities for Panamanian officers, cadets and junior personnel on board Euronav vessels. Secondly, the establishment of specialized maritime training programs for Panamanian seafarers who require to work onboard the various vessel owned or operated by Euronav, for which the recruitment and allocation of officers, cadets and junior personnel is required.

The MOU is effective as of December 5, 2022 and will remain in force for a period of five years.

The cooperation between Euronav and PMA became official back in June 2009 when the first memorandum of agreement was signed between Euronav and the International Maritime University of Panama (UMIP). Both parties engaged themselves to provide seagoing practice to Panamanian cadets, assigned by UMIP, by serving on board Euronav’ s vessels. It provided the ideal opportunity for the students to turn their career dreams into reality and to acquire experience, knowledge and sea service (cadetship), and to obtain an officer’s license after completing 12 months on board, in two consecutive voyages.

Euronav and UMIP kept building a stronger relationship, entering a next phase in July 2013, when the Belgian Maritime Inspectorate officially recognized UMIP as the only training center in America to contribute to the development, operational knowledge and performance of young seafarers. This eventually led to the possibility of all Panamanian officers to join Euronav’s vessels without any limitation.