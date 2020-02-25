Euronav Offloads Suezmax Finesse

Crude oil tanker company Euronav said that it has disposed one of its oldest Suezmax vessels, the 2003-built Finesse.



The international shipping enterprise which focuses on oil transport by sea informed that it sold the 2003-built, 149,994 dwt for USD 21.8 million.



A capital gain on the sale of approximately USD 8.3 million will be recorded during the current quarter. The vessel has been delivered to her new owners.



"Euronav considers regular fleet rejuvenation an important function of vessel management in providing quality services to our clients," said a statement.



With the transaction Euronav sold one of its oldest Suezmax vessels, bringing the total balance of its Suezmax fleet to 26 vessels (including JVs).