Marine Link
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Euronav Reports Lowest Freight Rates since 2013

October 31, 2017

(Photo: Euronav)

(Photo: Euronav)

Belgian tanker operator Euronav reported a sharp drop in core profit for the first nine months of the year as freight rates in the oil tanker sector continued to fall.
 
Excess tonnage in the global tanker market has put pressure on freight rates, as a large wave of new deliveries this year has offset scrapping.
 
"Freight rates remained under sustained pressure ... particularly in August as seasonally low levels of cargo and new tonnage entering the market combined to drive rates to lowest levels since 2013," Chief Executive Paddy Rodgers said in a statement.
 
The company reported nine-month core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), of $185.6 million, down 47 percent from the previous year.
 
Average daily spot rates for its very large crude carriers (VLCCs) fell 30 percent to $18,875.
 
The company said the tanker market was under pressure from instability in oil producing regions such as Kurdistan, Nigeria and Libya and the potential extension of oil-production cuts to the end of 2018.
 
Recently officials from key oil producing nations Saudi Arabia and The United Arab Emirates have said they would be ready to extend a global oil production cut agreement.
 
Euronav said that so far in the fourth quarter - typically the strongest for tanker companies due to seasonal demand for oil - its VLCC fleet has earned around $26,000 per day.
 
Shares in the company were down 1 percent at 1003 GMT.


($1 = 0.8592 euros)

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, editing by Louise Heavens)
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News