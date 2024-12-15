Europe Dominates Cruise Ship Orderbook

Newly released data from the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) states that about 97% of the world’s fleet of cruise ships was built in Europe, and 98% of ships on order, based on cost, will be built here.

The total investment cruise lines are making in new ships built in Europe from 2024 to 2036 is currently €57 billion, with additional orders anticipated.

In the next 12 years, 72 of the 76 ocean cruise ships will be built in European shipyards (97%) of which 40 in Italy (52.6%), 12 in Germany (15.8%) and 10 in France (13.2%).

Cruise ships represent 80% of the value of commercial ship orders for European shipyards and involves European companies across the entire value chain, from suppliers of steel hull plats to hi-tech onboard equipment, to interior design.

Most of the world’s cruise ships are also retrofitted and refurbished at European shipyards.

According to SeaEurope (the Shipyards’ & Maritime Equipment Association), European marine technology industry encompasses some 300 shipyards and more than 28,000 maritime equipment manufacturers and technology providers.

The report states that cruise ships also allow Europe to maintain its technical know-how in complex shipbuilding and industrial innovation, which can then be leveraged into military orders, essential to the security of the continent.



