Marine Link
Saturday, December 31, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Euroseas Sells 2001-built Containership for $14.2 Million

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 29, 2022

© Max Wei / MarineTraffic.com

© Max Wei / MarineTraffic.com

Greek shipowner Euroseas on Thursday announced it has sold a 2001-built post-Panamax containership to an undisclosed buyer for $14.2 million.

The 5,610 TEU vessel, Akinada Bridge, is expected to be delivered to its buyers in the beginning of January 2023.

After the sale, the company will have a fleet of 17 vessels comprising of 10 feeder and seven intermediate containerships. Euroseas 17 containerships have a cargo capacity of 53,261 TEU.

On a fully-delivered basis of its vessels under construction, the company’s fleet will increase to 26 containerships with a cargo capacity of about 75,461 TEU.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

By the Numbers: Future US Navy Vessels

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week