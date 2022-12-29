Euroseas Sells 2001-built Containership for $14.2 Million

Greek shipowner Euroseas on Thursday announced it has sold a 2001-built post-Panamax containership to an undisclosed buyer for $14.2 million.

The 5,610 TEU vessel, Akinada Bridge, is expected to be delivered to its buyers in the beginning of January 2023.

After the sale, the company will have a fleet of 17 vessels comprising of 10 feeder and seven intermediate containerships. Euroseas 17 containerships have a cargo capacity of 53,261 TEU.

On a fully-delivered basis of its vessels under construction, the company’s fleet will increase to 26 containerships with a cargo capacity of about 75,461 TEU.