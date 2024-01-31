Event: Hamburg Maritime Forum Set for April 2024

On April 16th and 17th, maritime stakeholders from around the globe will converge in the historic Altona Fischauktionshalle for the highly anticipated 3rd Hamburg Maritime Forum.

This prestigious event promises two days of insightful discussions, innovative solutions, and collaborative initiatives aimed at shaping the future of the maritime industry.

Attendees representing a diverse spectrum of the maritime sector will grace the forum with their presence. Among them are shipowners, ship managers, shipbuilders, classification societies, regulators, ports, technology companies, manufacturers, and service providers. Their collective expertise and shared commitment to advancing the industry will undoubtedly foster meaningful dialogue and drive positive change.

At the heart of the forum lie several critical themes that demand urgent attention and concerted action. Chief among these are decarbonization, sustainability, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and safety at sea. These topics reflect the industry's pressing need to embrace innovation while addressing complex challenges in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Against the backdrop of the historic Altona Fischauktionshalle, attendees will engage in lively debates, collaborative workshops, and networking opportunities. The forum's unique setting, steeped in maritime heritage, will inspire reflection on the industry's rich legacy and its role in shaping the future of global trade and commerce.

As the 3rd Hamburg Maritime Forum unfolds, participants will leave energized and empowered to chart a course toward a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive maritime future. Together, they will navigate uncharted waters, guided by a shared vision of progress, prosperity, and environmental stewardship.





Hamburg Maritime Forum Fast Facts

When: April 16-17, 2024

Where: Hamburg, Germany

Venue: Fischauktionshalle

Organizer: IGGS Group

Website: https://hamburgmaritimeforum.com/



