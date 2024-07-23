Everett Ship Repair Awarded Navy Maintenance Work

Everett, Wash. repair yard Everett Ship Repair has been awarded a contract worth more than $10.4 million to perform maintenance and repair work on a caisson from the U.S. Navy's Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS & IMF) in Bremerton, Wash.

The $10,473,626 firm-fixed-price contract was awarded by the PSNS & IMF, which provides maintenance, modernization and technical and logistics support services to the U.S. Navy.

Everett Ship Repair was one of two bidders for the project.

Work is expected to be completed by January 2025.