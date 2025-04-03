Danish PM Advocates for US partnership in Arctic Defense, Rejects Greenland Annexation

Denmark's Prime Minister on Thursday (April 3) advocated for enhanced Arctic defence collaboration with the United States during a visit to Nuuk, but firmly dismissed what she described as attempts by the U.S. to annex the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Frederiksen was speaking at a press conference with outgoing Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede and incoming Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen onboard the Danish ocean patrol vessel “Vaedderen” moored in Nuuk harbour.

“You cannot annex another country, not even with an argument about international security,” she said.

“If you want to be more present in Greenland, Greenland and Denmark are ready. And if you would like to strengthen the security in the Arctic, just like us, then let us do it together”.

Frederiksen is on a three-day trip to the vast Arctic island a week after a visit to the territory by U.S. Vice President JD Vance drew a frosty reception from authorities in Denmark and Greenland.

Relations between Greenland and Denmark have been strained after revelations in the past few years of historical mistreatment of Greenlanders under colonial rule. Trump's interest in controlling Greenland, part of a growing international focus on competition for influence in the Arctic, has prompted Denmark to step up efforts to improve relations with the island.

(Reuters)