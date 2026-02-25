EWM Welding Technology Sold in North America Through ESAB, Linde Collaboration
To offer U.S. fabricators access to advanced welding processes that improve performance and profitability, ESAB has collaborated with distributor Linde Gas & Equipment to sell welding technology from German manufacturer EWM in North America. Linde will feature EWM’s Titan XQ 500 puls, Titan XQ 400 puls and Phoenix XQ 505 puls multiprocess/pulsing welding systems at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in booth S63335, South Hall, Level 1.
Manufacturers of construction, mining, aggregate and agricultural equipment especially benefit from the welding processes found in EWM machines, which include EWM React, forceArc puls, Positionweld, rootArc puls, coldArc puls, wiredArc puls, and superPuls. EWM technology solves fabrication problems such as reducing spatter, increasing travel speed, achieving good penetration on narrow bevels on thick plate, over-penetration and bridging gaps on root passes, welding vertical up, fume emission and controlling heat input on thin materials or heat-sensitive alloys.
Linde will feature three EWM welding systems at CONEXPO:
- Titan XQ 500 puls, a 500A @ 80% duty cycle power source with external wire feeder; the Titan is also used for robotic welding with the EWM React process (see below).
- Titan XQ 400 puls, a 400A @ 60% duty cycle power source, integrated wire feeder and water cooler for a compact footprint. It features the Expert 3.0 interface, which combines precision with ease-of-use.
- Phoenix XQ 505 puls, a 500A @ 40% duty cycle power source, which features synergic control with one-knob operation for EWM processes (see below) The Phoenix XQ user interface is more intuitive, where the Titan XQ has more flexibility for welding engineers.
These power sources offer EWM’s waveforms, which EWM engineered to address the most common pain points in production fabrication. Linde’s metal fabrication specialists show fabricators how to apply the following processes for their applications:
- forceArc/forceArc puls. forceArc concentrates the arc to reduce bevel angles from 60 to 40 degrees and complete welds from a single side, even on ¾-inch plate. The benefits are fewer passes, reduced weld time, lower consumable use and lower overall cost per joint.
- rootArc/rootArc puls. rootArc provides controlled metal transfer that stabilizes the arc, allowing welders to achieve consistent penetration with less sensitivity to joint preparation. By running a knife-edge bevel and eliminating the need for heavy lands, rootArc reduces prep time while maintaining excellent internal bead shape.
- Positionweld. Positionweld uses a pulse-on-pulse waveform that stabilizes the weld pool and allows straight-line travel, even in vertical-up positions. Positional weld improves puddle control, reduces reliance on complex gun manipulation and enables faster travel speeds for operators with less experience and without using the “Christmas tree technique.”
- EWM React. Used for robotic welding, EWM React dynamically controls arc response in combination with forward and backward wire movement to ensure stable and spatter-free droplet transfer. Thin and heat-sensitive materials can be welded with reliable process stability, faster travel and little-to-no post-weld clean-up. EWM React is also ideal for applications like cladding, where dilution rates as low as 1% help preserve material chemistry and enable cladding in a single pass. EWM React also works with forceArc to improve results on thicker sections.
- coldArc/coldArc puls. Designed for thin- and heat-sensitive applications, coldArc minimize heat input while maintaining arc stability and puddle control. Whether running short-arc or pulsed, coldArc allows operators to travel faster, bridge gaps more effectively and reduce distortion and spatter.
- wiredArc/wireArc puls. With wiredArc, penetration remains constant even if wire stickout varies.
- superPuls. This process combines a pulse waveform with other transfer modes to achieve benefits that include reliable fusion of the root pass, effective filling with pulse, eliminating weaving, smooth bead ripples, reduced heat input, reduced spatter and quick and reliable welding of vertical-up welds.