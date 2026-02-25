EWM Welding Technology Sold in North America Through ESAB, Linde Collaboration

To offer U.S. fabricators access to advanced welding processes that improve performance and profitability, ESAB has collaborated with distributor Linde Gas & Equipment to sell welding technology from German manufacturer EWM in North America. Linde will feature EWM’s Titan XQ 500 puls, Titan XQ 400 puls and Phoenix XQ 505 puls multiprocess/pulsing welding systems at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in booth S63335, South Hall, Level 1.

Manufacturers of construction, mining, aggregate and agricultural equipment especially benefit from the welding processes found in EWM machines, which include EWM React, forceArc puls, Positionweld, rootArc puls, coldArc puls, wiredArc puls, and superPuls. EWM technology solves fabrication problems such as reducing spatter, increasing travel speed, achieving good penetration on narrow bevels on thick plate, over-penetration and bridging gaps on root passes, welding vertical up, fume emission and controlling heat input on thin materials or heat-sensitive alloys.

Linde will feature three EWM welding systems at CONEXPO:

Titan XQ 500 puls, a 500A @ 80% duty cycle power source with external wire feeder; the Titan is also used for robotic welding with the EWM React process (see below).

Titan XQ 400 puls, a 400A @ 60% duty cycle power source, integrated wire feeder and water cooler for a compact footprint. It features the Expert 3.0 interface, which combines precision with ease-of-use.

Phoenix XQ 505 puls, a 500A @ 40% duty cycle power source, which features synergic control with one-knob operation for EWM processes (see below) The Phoenix XQ user interface is more intuitive, where the Titan XQ has more flexibility for welding engineers.

These power sources offer EWM’s waveforms, which EWM engineered to address the most common pain points in production fabrication. Linde’s metal fabrication specialists show fabricators how to apply the following processes for their applications: