InterManager Advises Extreme Caution for Ships Considering Hormuz Transit

InterManager has expressed serious concern about the worsening security situation affecting commercial shipping in the Middle East Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

In light of the recent attacks on merchant vessels in the region, InterManager is urging ship managers, owners and operators to exercise extreme caution and carefully evaluate whether transit through the Strait of Hormuz is necessary at this time. The safety and wellbeing of seafarers must remain the overriding priority.

InterManager also expressed its condolences to the families and colleagues of those affected by the recent incidents.

Following an emergency cross-industry briefing at the IMO on 11 March, called by IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez, Captain Kuba Szymanski, Secretary General of InterManager, comments:

“The recent escalation in security incidents in and around the Strait of Hormuz is deeply concerning for the global shipping community. Seafarers should never be placed at unnecessary risk while carrying out their essential work supporting international trade."

"We strongly encourage ship managers, owners and operators to carefully assess the risks before planning any transit through the Strait of Hormuz and to consider avoiding the area unless absolutely necessary."

InterManager continues to monitor the situation closely and will keep its members informed as developments unfold.



